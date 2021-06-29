Mark Stoneman grateful for opportunity to play T20 cricket for Yorkshire on loan from Surrey

Mark Stoneman in action for Surrey (Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

The former England Test batsman made the loan switch from Surrey just before making a half-century on debut for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Saturday.

And, speaking ahead of the trip to Edgbaston to face Birmingham Bears, Stoneman said: “After a tough couple of years, I’ve really got the energy back for cricket in general.

“I’m loving playing, and I want to play all formats.

“That’s not to be at Surrey in T20 cricket at the minute. So to come here, play, try to express myself and see how good I can be, I’m really grateful.

“I went to Surrey with Test ambitions, and the white ball stuff sort of goes on the back-burner a bit when you’re chasing a specific dream like that.

“Now, it’s about being the best all-round player I can be.”

Yorkshire swooped for Stoneman after seeing injuries and England call-ups decimate their top-order batting. He is available for four of Yorkshire’s next five Blast games, before returning to Surrey to prepare for their next round of Championship cricket.

“There’s an abundance of riches down at Surrey, and it’s on the guys in charge there to make the decisions,” Stoneman added.

“You’ve got to take it on the chin that you don’t make the cut in T20 cricket.