Man of the moment Adam Ellis enjoying his time with Sheffield

Ellis, who has been impressive since joining the Owlerton club as part of their team revamp in the winter, is hungry to claim his first title.

He warmed up for the meeting with 9+2 in Thursday’s home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton and then notched 13 in a Championship match on Friday.

“It’s a big meeting and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m in it to win it that’s for sure.

Jack Holder and Adam Ellis celebrate after Sheffield's win at Ipswich. Picture: Jeff Higgott.

“I’m pretty pleased with the way my form has been and I feel good with my fitness and machinery. I’m looking forward to Monday.

“I’ve enjoyed riding for Sheffield this season, they’re a good club run by good people and Steady (Simon Stead) is a great manager because he’s been there and done it.

“The first aim for Monday is to make the top two and get straight into the final when we know anything can happen.”

Tickets are on sale via the Belle Vue website and the box office will be open on the night in Manchester.

Sheffield hit the road next Thursday for a vital meeting at King’s Lynn where they will need to pick up more away league points to make up for their home defeat on Thursday.

And they return to Owlerton on Thursday August 26 when they face play-off rivals Ipswich in what could be a decisive night in the hunt for a top four finish.