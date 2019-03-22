London Lions 89 DBL Sharks Sheffield 73

DBL Sharks Sheffield suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches as they went down 89-73 to champions-elect London Lions.

Despite desperately needing a win to reignite their play-off hopes, the Sharks were always up against it as they visited a Lions side that had lost only twice in their previous 21 matches.

And it proved to be so as they were constantly chasing the game with London leading at the end of every quarter.

A double digit advantage had been opened up by the end of the third quarter and the Lions continued to pull clear for a comfortable win.

Chris Alexander and Dirk Williams both landed 14 points for the Sharks, who remain in the capital for the weekend as they visit fourth placed London City Royals on Sunday.