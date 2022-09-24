LIVE updates as Kid Galahad takes on Maxi Hughes and Terri Harper meets Hannah Rankin
Two of South Yorkshire’s biggest fighters go head-to-head tonight when Sheffield’s Kid Galahad takes on Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes for the IBO lightweight title.
Doncaster’s Terri Harper is also bidding to become a two-weight world champion on the undercard and takes on Scotland’s Hannah Rankin for the IBO and WBA super welterweight titles after moving up no fewer than three weight categories.
Galahad’s trainer Dominic Ingle says defeat for either his fighter or Hughes “is probably the end of the road.”
Galahad lost his IBF featherweight crown last time out in November after being brutally knocked out by Kiko Martinez at Sheffield Arena.
Meanwhile, Hughes is on a six-fight winning streak stretching back three years and is trained by Sean O’Hagan, who helped his son Josh Warrington inflict Galahad’s only other professional defeat.
The pair's bout has been promoted to the main event at Nottingham Arena after hometown hero Leigh Wood pulled out of his fight against Mexican Mauricio Lara due to a torn bicep.
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 22:07
Harper wins!
The judges score the bout 97 - 91 and 98-2 (x2) all in th favour of Terri Harper, the new IBO and WBA super welterweight world champion.
Round Ten
Strong finish from Harper, who goes in pursuit of the stoppage to crown an impressive showing. She raises her hands when the ten-second bell goes.
That’s a clear win for me.
Rankin was pushed to the floor in the opening stages of the final round. Definitely not a knockdown.
Round Nine
A good round for Harper, who has success with a few combinations and also lands a left hook in the opening minute.
One round left...
Round Eight
More of an even contest in that round, which passed largely without incident. Harper comfortably ahead with two rounds to go, you would think.
Round Seven
A better round for Rankin on the whole who steps up the intensity and looks dangerous for the first time tonight.
Harper responds with a big punch in the closing stages, however.
Round Six
A better round for Rankin but still Harper rarely looked troubled and landed a clean left in the final minute.
Round Five
Harper’s corner happy with what they’re seeing from their fighter at the halfway stage with Rankin still enjoying little success.
That cut above her left eye has opened up again.
Round Four
Rankin’s cut above her left eye seemed to have closed up somewhat. A quieter round with neither fight able to do connect cleanly too often. A lot of it spent grappling and trading up close.
Round Three
A quieter round but Harper still gets the better of it, landing a few nice shots at the halfway point.
Rankin’s cut opens up again and blood runs down her face. Definitely one to keep an eye on with a technical draw still a possibility.
Round Two
Harper lands another flurry of punches a the start of he second then targets Rankin to the body. Another good round for Belter.
Holds her own as the air come together in the centre of the ring, too. No issues with the weight thus far.
Bad cut to Rankin’s eye, could have been from a clash of heads.