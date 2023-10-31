“It was incredible to hear she wanted to come and see The Becton Centre herself"

Lioness Esme Morgan has raised over £20,000 for a children’s mental health centre in Sheffield, and visited the service herself this month.

The Becton Centre for Children & Young People, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health centre, cares for young adults up to the age of 18 who have serious and complex mental health issues.

The Manchester City defender, who was born in Sheffield, has been a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity since 2020.

On October 19, the 23-year-old visited the Becton Centre, meeting six young people who showed her around their classrooms and had a kickabout with her in the centre’s sports hall.

Lioness Esme Morgan has raised £20,450 for The Children's Hospital Charity in her time as a patron.

The tour took Esme to areas that are due to be revitalised using funds from The Children’s Hospital Charity, for which she has raised £20,450.

Esme said: "I really enjoyed my visit to The Becton Centre, in particular getting to meet some of the amazing young people and staff there. I couldn’t believe I was given a handmade bracelet; it was so kind.

"It was great to see first-hand how money raised for the charity makes such a huge contribution to improving the experience of the young people who receive support at the centre. I can’t thank the patients and staff enough for the brilliant tour and warm welcome. I look forward to visiting again soon."

She has put signed shirts from the Summer’s World Cup Lioness squad, last year’s Euro squad, and the Manchester City men’s team up as prizes for fundraising events.

Matt Loates, Clinical Nurse Manager at The Becton Centre’s Emerald Lodge, said: "Visits from people like Esme show the young people that people, who are potentially their heroes, care.

"Esme was wonderful with everyone, answering plenty of questions. The money that she has raised has the potential to add so much to the young people and their family's lives and make what is an incredibly challenging time a lot easier."

