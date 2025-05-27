Lingard disapointed with Eagles defeat to Hunslet

Sheffield Eagles Head Coach Craig Lingard shared his frustration following Friday night’s 18-22 home defeat to Hunslet, describing the performance as a “wasted opportunity”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles had the chance to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time in the Betfred Championship this season, but Hunslet left South Yorkshire with the two points as they secured only their second win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Cameron Berry handed the Leeds-based side an early lead, Jack Mallinson went over to level the game for Sheffield with his first try for the club.

Three tries in a row for the league’s bottom side edged them 22-6 ahead in the early exchanges of the second half, and despite a late comeback from the Eagles following two tries on debut from loanee Jack Billington, it was too much for the Eagles in the end as they were defeated on home soil.

Jack Mallinson crosses for his first Sheffield Eagles try

Reflecting on Friday’s game, Lingard acknowledged the commitment shown by the visitors but admitted that his own side simply didn’t do enough to earn the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really poor performance from us”, said Lingard. “I don’t want to take anything away from Hunslet, they played the game with a lot of desire and passion and simplified what they needed to do. They completed their sets, and we were way below where we needed to be.”

“We struggled to get any sort of field position or momentum going in that first half.

“We spoke before the game about playing in these types of matches, against sides around you, you’ve got to do the ugly stuff to do the pretty stuff. I felt we weren’t willing to do the ugly stuff for long enough. We’ve done that a fair few times this season, and there’s no quick fix to it. You’ve got to go all in and play the long game, and sometimes it’s not pretty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about having that awareness and being game-smart. Even when we were three scores behind, we got back into the game and onto the front foot, but I felt as if we weren’t willing enough to defend a set for long enough. We’d defend two or three plays well, then lose a ruck and give up field position.

“We knew coming into the game how big it was for us, and it’s such a wasted opportunity tonight. No disrespect to Hunslet, but we feel we should be winning our games here.

“We’re not quite putting in the effort for the full eighty minutes yet, and we need to start doing that.”

The Eagles are back on the road this coming Sunday as they face a trip to the LNER Community Stadium to face the York Knights (3pm KO).