The Welshman and two-time world title contender, who will now be based in London, confirmed the news on Instagram today, having left the Ingle Gym about a fortnight ago.

“Can’t wait to showcase everything that we are working on starting with Eubank Jr - 29th January in Cardiff,” he wrote.

Liam Williams has teamed up with Adam Booth ahead of his grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr fight next month after splitting from Dominic Ingle (left).

"Exciting times ahead.”

It is understood 29-year-old middleweight Williams had grown unhappy in Sheffield but Ingle insisted there were no hard feelings between the pair, who worked together for three years.

He told The Star earlier this week: “We haven’t had a falling out.

"He said he thought he was getting a bit stale and wanted to move on. He just wants a change of scenery with what he’s doing.

"We have had a good relationship and three good years. We took him from being dead in the water to a world title fight.”

Williams’ much-anticipated fight against Eubank Jr has been rescheduled from December 11 to January 29, owing to what he claimed was a recurrence of the shoulder injury he sustained in his world title fight against Demetrius Andrade in April.