Welshman Williams left the Ingle Gym after three years last month and is currently training in London ahead of his long-awaited clash against Eubank, which has been rescheduled from December 11 to January 29.

The 29-year-old middleweight insisted the postponement was down to a recurrence of the shoulder injury he sustained in a world title fight against Demetrius Andrade in April and not due to disrupted preparations.

Ingle said: “We haven’t had a falling out.

"He said he thought he was getting a bit stale and wanted to move on. He just wants a change of scenery with what he’s doing.

"We have had a good relationship and three good years. We took him from being dead in the water to a world title fight.”

Two-time world title contender Williams moved to Sheffield in 2018 to escape unwanted distractions back home in South Wales, which he labelled his ‘comfort zone’.

Dominic Ingle insists there are no hard feelings between himself and Liam Williams following their split ahead of next month’s grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Earlier this year the dad-of-two, who won British and inter-continental titles under Ingle, spoke of the difficulties of being away from his young family, however.

Ingle added: “It’s a massive upheaval for his personal life.

"I don’t tend to get involved once they have made their mind up. I’m not here to talk people into things they don’t want to do.”

On Williams’s injury recurrence, Ingle said: “He probably went into training a little bit too hard because he’s a bit like a bull at a gate.”

Williams won numerous titles under Ingle (photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

Meanwhile, another Ingle Gym fighter, Scottish prospect Willy Hutchinson, is taking a break from boxing after ‘falling out of love’ with the sport following the first defeat of his pro career in March.

Ingle said: “Sometimes people have a rethink. Some people need a lot of time to get over that (defeat).

"He’s alright. We will just see where we’re at in the New Year.”

Elsewhere, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) met today to ‘consider’ the contest between Bradley Skeete – who is also based at the Ingle Gym – and Hamzah Sheeraz after the former was hit by a succession of 'disgusting' illegal blows before being stopped.

Sheeraz claimed it was unintentional and has offered Skeete a rematch.

A BBBofC spokesperson a further update will be issued on Wednesday or Thursday.