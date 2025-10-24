Lewis Ellis 2025 Hot-hatch Class A champion

Local business owner Claims 2025 Motorsport title

What a year its been for local business owner Lewis Ellis, after making the transition from offroad enduro racing on 2 wheels to taking the 2025 Class A championship in British motor racing.

Lewis is not a stranger to motorsport after winning other titles in his carer such as 2019 enduro champion and finishing 2024 with a overall 3rd place podium in car racing, to then secure the 2025 championship in the Class A championship

The former motorcycle champion, who is in his second season of car racing , won both races at brands hatch in his Honda civic type R, and multiple podiums and victory's this year at the likes of Silverstone and Croft circuit

Race 1 championship confirmed

Lewis in his Honda Type R also holds the fastest Class B lap record of Silverstone in 2024 with a 1m.07 (87.9) mph

After a thrilling year of point scoring and racing against his Sheffield rivals the Barker brothers (Lewis and Ryan Barker), It all boiled down to the final round at Mallory park in October where Lewis Ellis was leading the championship by 11 points, but had to get the job done clean with Lewis barker right on his tail and qualifying faster than him (pole position) ,

Lewis Ellis of Chapeltown Sheffield would like to thank all the people involved to make this year and results happen.

DHRacing, Direct plumbing solutions ,DF Autotech, Steer commercials , and all family and friends

