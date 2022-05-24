Leicestershire head coach Nixon reaches 'lowest point'

Leicestershire coach Paul Nixon. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It hurts and this is the lowest point of my head coach role," Nixon said.

“We had great progression last year, our best year in the last 10, and we haven’t fired.

“Our overseas players haven’t fired and we haven’t supported them as a batting and as a bowling unit.

“For us, that wasn’t a first class performance.

"We have to do some soul searching. We have to reflect and we have to be honest.

“Our discipline with bat and ball wasn’t good enough.”

The home side collected a maximum haul of 24 points to secure their second Championship victory of the campaign.

They established a first innings lead of 429 after plundering 120 from 20 overs before Saturday morning’s declaration half an hour before lunch on 577 for six – their highest ever total against the Running Foxes.

Then some fiery bowling from Dillon Pennington, a career Championship best return of four for 35 from loan signing Matthew Waite and a series of superb catches saw Leicestershire crumble for a second time.

Worcestershire dominated in all departments with Azhar Ali’s double century the bedrock of their innings and taking the Pakistan batter’s run tally to 465 in the last four innings.