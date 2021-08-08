Lauren Price caps magnificent Olympic Games for Team GB’s boxers with gold medal

The 27-year-old, who lives in Sheffield with teammate Karriss Artingstall and trains at the English Institute of Sport – the base for GB Boxing – beat 2018 world champion Li Qian via a unanimous decision on Sunday.

Price’s victory follows a gold medal for flyweight Galal Yafai on Saturday – his country’s first in the division since 1956.

Light heavyweight Ben Whittaker also took silver at Tokyo along with welterweight Pat McCormack, while super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke and featherweight Artingstall were awarded bronze medals.

Britain's Lauren Price celebrates her gold medal.

The six medals won is Great Britain’s best medal haul in boxing since the 1920 Games in Antwerp – and double the number of gongs they won at Rio 2016.

Team captain Clarke, who survived being stabbed three times on a night out in 2016, said: “Anyone who's been to Sheffield at the boxing centre will know you get your photo on the wall if you're an Olympic medallist - I wanted to get my face on that wall and to leave a legacy in the gym.

"The picture on the wall was massive for me. The medal will be nice for the family but I wanted to be on that wall. That's what was going through my head.”

Matt Holt, GB Boxing’s CEO, told BBC Radio Sheffield how the ‘great facilities’ at the EIS were a big factor in the team’s success.

"We try to provide an environment that is inspirational for the athletes. The facility in Sheffield is really a combination of cutting-edge technology – it’s one of the best boxing gyms in the world – but we also want it to have the feel of a local club so that everybody’s there working together, real collective spirit and hopefully we're someway towards achieving that,” he said.

He also joked that they might have to knock through into the next gym to make more space on the wall of honour for the latest group of Olympic medallists.