Kyle Howarth insists Sheffield Tigers are good enough to win play-offs

Howarth chalked up two points from four rides as the luckless Tru Plant Tigers let slip an eight-point lead in Thursday’s 45-45 draw in Norfolk.

His supporting roles in 4-2 heat advantages had helped to establish that cushion but a fall in heat 12, followed by Adam Ellis hitting the deck while leading what looked to be a Sheffield 5-1 in heat 13, allowed the hosts to draw level.

But with a play-off place already confirmed, it was a result that did not prove costly for Simon Stead’s charges and Howarth has already set his sights on what lies ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Kyle Howarth partners Josh Pickering for a 5-1 against Belle Vue. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan.

“It was a tough night, certainly on my behalf,” said Howarth.

“I let down the team a little bit, I didn’t perform and was not at the races. There are no excuses.

“It was one of those nights, sometimes it just doesn’t drop for you. Adam had a crash too, we chucked away points here and there and it cost us but we are still heading into the play-offs in a positive mindset.

“All I can do now is put it to the side, move on and try to have a good one next time.

“I am old enough and wise enough to know it can happen, I’ve been around speedway long enough now. It is part of the game and you just have to dust yourself down and move on.

“We haven’t fired together all year and if we can on the right nights it puts us in the final, then it is a totally different situation and you never know what is going to happen.

“We will be alright, we are positive and we have a good team. We are capable of bringing it together on the same night, we are good enough to win the league. I back myself and I back this team 100 per cent.”