Knockout performances from two Sheffield boxers at Wembley

Sunny 'Showtime' Edwards took a huge step towards joining his brother Charlie as a world champion with a high-profile win on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Sheffield-trained super flyweight stopped Pedro Matos in eight rounds to retain his WBO European title on live TV.

The Steel City gym man had been easing through the gears against the Portuguese visitor at Wembley Arena, cutting his jaded opponent and nearly dropping him in the seventh round before a succession of hooks to head and body persuaded referee Phil Edwards to halt the contest.

The highly-professional victory stands Edwards in good stead for a near-future crack at the WBO world title. He has moved on to 11-0 and hopes to join brother Charlie (WBC Flyweight champion) with a global belt around his waist.

Charlie marked the possibility by stating: "All I’m saying is I’m lucky Sunny is my brother. He is one special special fighter. Mark my words world champion in the near future."

Promoter Frank Warren agreed: "This man is going all the way" he said.

Shakiel Thompson

Wincobank middleweight Shakiel Thompson again showed his massive potential, recording a first rouond stoppage over Nelson Altamirano, on the Wembley bill.

It was the southpaw's third-straight win, all of them by stoppage.

His next outing is on the Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad show in Leeds on June 15.