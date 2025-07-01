Kings go top after derby victory

On Saturday, 28 June, the Sheffield Steelkings-B, the Stings, hosted the Steelkings-A, the Kings, for the second Sheffield derby of the 2025 British Para Ice Hockey League.

The Stings were looking for their first win of the season, which they knew would be difficult against their own senior team, while the Kings knew that a victory over their development side would take them top of the British Para Ice Hockey League.

A commanding start from the Kings saw them take the lead in under two minutes , when #88, John Plummer, fired the puck past the Stings' netminder Bryan Hackworth. This very much set the tone for the first period, with four more goals from Clarke(x2), Brown, and Hardy giving the Kings a five goal lead at the end of period one.

The Stings never gave in however and they began the second period well, denying the Kings another goal until the twelfth minute of the period when a pass from #18, Daniel Clarke, came to #33, Paul Brown, who smashed to puck into the back of the net. Less than a minute later another goal would come when #88, John Plummer, got his second goal of the night, this time against fresh netminder Damien Barker.

Hicks and Hardy fight for the puck along the boards - Barcud Photography

The third period saw the Stings tighten their defences even more, this time successfully stopping the Kings from registering any more goals. And in the dying moments Stings' #75, Russ Clarke, came close to lighting the goal lamps for the Stings, but wasn't able to convert his chance leaving the Kings with another shutout game.

Final Score: Steelstings 0-7 Steelkings

Both Sheffield para ice hockey teams see home action again at the weekend, when the Kings take on the Manchester Mayhem and the Stings face the Peterborough Phantoms at IceSheffield.