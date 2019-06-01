King hates leaving it until last minute

Danny King. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Tigers have been taken down to the wire in their last two fixtures at Owlerton - with King the last heat hero a fortnight ago in the narrow win over Berwick.

But King is looking for a more convincing performance this time around and feels there’s still plenty more to come from him and his team-mates.

King said: “I actually hate leaving it until the last heat!

“We’ve had a couple of ding-dong battles already this season and from a rider’s point of view, whilst winning a last heat decider is great if you get your team over the line, they’re not ideal as you’d much prefer going into Heat 15 with a bit less pressure on you.

“But it’s just been a while since we’ve all clicked on the same day and that’s all that needs to happen to make life a bit easier for ourselves.

“Having said that while we were disappointed with the overall performance against Berwick, it did also show what we’re made of.

“We were ten-points down early on but we got ourselves back in it and then snatched the win at the end and it demonstrated the grit and determination we’ve all got again, and reiterated that we never give up and we’ll fight until the very end.

“Of course there have been a few results we’ve been disappointed with but we have had some really tough meetings as well.

“We’ve had our fair share of bad luck as well with bike problems, engine seizures, punctures, chain snaps, refereeing decisions not quite going our way and things like that but we’ve still managed to get some good wins under our belt at the same time.

“We know we’re a solid side throughout and there’s still plenty more to come from us as a group.”

Tigers have already beaten Scunthorpe once at Owlerton this season as they came out on top 49-41 in their Championship Shield meeting.

The visitors again include former Sheffield favourites Jason Garrity and Josh Auty with plenty of family fun from when gates open at 4pm.

SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Kasper Andersen, Ty Proctor, Drew Kemp, Kyle Howarth, Broc Nicol, Zaine Kennedy.