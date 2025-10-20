Kieran Gill joins Sheffield Eagles

Bradford Bulls centre Kieran Gill has become Sheffield Eagles' seventh new signing ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The 29-year-old's move to South Yorkshire was confirmed on Monday evening after his departure from the Bulls was made public after spending the last four years in West Yorkshire.

The centre joins the Eagles with an exceptional try-scoring record, having crossed the line 146 times in 188 career appearances, a tally he will look to extend over the next two seasons in South Yorkshire.

Early in his career, Gill featured for Oldham RLFC, Oxford, and Castleford Tigers before joining Newcastle Thunder. After making a single appearance in the 2018 season, he made the move permanent in 2019 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, scoring 28 tries in just 23 games.

New signing Kieran Gill

Following two further strong seasons in the North East, Gill signed for Bradford ahead of the 2022 season. He continued his prolific form in West Yorkshire, recording 74 tries in 111 appearances across four seasons and playing a key role in the club securing three consecutive third-place finishes in the Betfred Championship.

Gill now begins a new chapter with Sheffield Eagles, becoming the seventh new signing ahead of the 2026 season. He joins a growing squad that includes new additions Joe Brown, Conor Fitzsimmons, Harry Bowes, Josh Hodson, George Griffin, and Marcus Green.

Speaking on his new signing, head coach Craig Lingard said, “Gilly has been a top-end Championship player for most of his career, a try-scoring machine and hopefully he can continue to score tries here at Sheffield next year.

“He’s really a nice and genuine bloke to have around, everyone speaks highly of him and for us to get someone of his ability is a good coup for us. Hopefully it shows what we’re about and what we want to do this season."