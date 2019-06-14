Kid Galahad's weigh-in for Josh Warrington fight descends into chaos with bottle thrown and surging fans
A bottle was thrown at Kid Galahad at a chaotic weigh-in for his world title fight with Josh Warrington.
In a fiery atmosphere in Warrington’s home city of Leeds, a plastic bottle was aimed at challenger Galahad as he walked onto the stage.
Following the weigh-in, the Sheffield fighter went head to head with Warrington – who had wrapped a Leeds United scarf around his face – and the pair had to be pulled apart after butting heads.
The two fighters’ camps then threw insults across the stage at Leeds City Museum and pushed and shoved.
Galahad’s team then looked to exit the building quickly as the hostile atmosphere grew but were followed by a crowd of Warrington supporters who chanted and shoved at them, forcing them to briefly take refuge in the museum’s gift shop.
It is the latest incident in an increasingly fierce rivalry between the two fighters, who meet at Leeds Arena on Saturday night.
Both men weighed in inside the featherweight limit