The Ingle Gym fighter lost the IBF featherweight belt to Martinez in his first defence of the title at Sheffield Arena in November following a shock sixth-round knockout, having been in cruise control for the first part of the fight.

He admitted he got complacent and vowed to set the record straight in the immediate aftermath of just his second career defeat, but has since changed his mind.

Sheffield's Kid Galahad will not attempt to win back the IBF featherweight belt. Picture Scott Merrylees.

Warrington is the only other man to have beaten Galahad in the pro ranks after overcoming him in 2019 for the IBF belt via a split decision at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.