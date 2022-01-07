Kid Galahad U-turns on Kiko Martinez rematch with Josh Warrington set to fight for IBF belt
Sheffield’s Kid Galahad has opted against exercising his rematch clause with Kiko Martinez, with Josh Warrington of Leeds confirmed as the Spaniard's next opponent.
The Ingle Gym fighter lost the IBF featherweight belt to Martinez in his first defence of the title at Sheffield Arena in November following a shock sixth-round knockout, having been in cruise control for the first part of the fight.
He admitted he got complacent and vowed to set the record straight in the immediate aftermath of just his second career defeat, but has since changed his mind.
Warrington is the only other man to have beaten Galahad in the pro ranks after overcoming him in 2019 for the IBF belt via a split decision at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
He also beat Martinez in a close contest at the same venue back in May 2017 – and now has the chance to become a two-time world champion in his hometown on Saturday, March 26.