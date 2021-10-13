The 31-year-old, who is trained by Dominic Ingle, will put his IBF belt on the line against former world champion Kiko Martinez at the Utilita Arena on Saturday November 13.

“I am beyond excited for this,” said Galahad.

“It will give me a great sense of pride to be making my first world title defence right here in Sheffield, the city where my boxing journey began with the legend Brendan Ingle."

Kid Galahad in the Wincobank Gym.

Galahad won the prestigious featherweight crown in August – 19 years after he first stepped foot in the Ingle Gym – following a brutal dismantling of Jazza Dickens over 11 rounds before the Liverpudlian’s corner threw the towel in.

Despite targeting unification fights with the division’s other champions, as well as a rematch with Yorkshire rival Josh Warrington, the search to find an opponent since has been protracted.

Dave Coldwell, who trains Galahad’s former stablemate Jordan Gill, confirmed he turned down what would have been an all-Sheffield showdown for the belt.

Former IBF super-bantamweight champion Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) has shared the ring with multiple world champions, including Warrington, Carl Frampton, Scott Quigg and Gary Russell Jr.

IBF world featherweight champion Kid Galahad returns to Hinde House School to show off his belt.

“He is a very tough man and never shy’s away during a fight,” said Galahad.

“You’re always going to be in for a hard night’s work with Kiko who will be pushing, pressuring and punching all night long.”

Doncaster’s Terri Harper will return to the ring for the first time in 12 months on the same bill when she puts her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles on the line against the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner.

Unbeaten super-bantamweight prospect Hopey Price (6-0, two KOs), who is from Leeds but is trained by Coldwell in Rotherham, also features on the undercard alongside Sheffield’s Donte Dixon (5-0, three KOs).

Like Price, Dixon, 21, who fights out of Manor Boxing Academy, has been tipped for a bright future.

He is managed by Billy Joe Saunders after the former Ingle Gym man spotted his potential during a sparring session.