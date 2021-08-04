That’s the promise from Sheffield’s Kid Galahad, who has a second opportunity to become a world champion on Saturday when he takes on Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Title.

The 31-year-old (27-1, 16KOs) from the Ingle Gym previously fought for the same belt in 2019 but was on the wrong side of a split-decision against Josh Warrington.

That defeat, which he still contests, remains the only loss of his career.

Kid Galahad has a chance to become world champion on Saturday.

Following the fight, Prince Naseem – one of four world champions trained by the Ingle’s - told Galahad his only mistake was leaving the result up to the judges’ scorecard.

Asked what advice he’s been given this time round, Galahad said: "Dom’s [Dom Ingle, trainer] advice – and Prince Naseem’s – has been ‘go in there and smash him’.

“I’m going to go in there and smash him from pillar to post.

“It doesn’t matter what round, if I get the stoppage that’s good but if I don’t, I don’t care. I’m going in there to win and bring that IBF title back to Sheffield, that’s all I’m focused on doing.”

Galahad previously beat Dickens via a tenth round knockout in 2013 to win the British super bantamweight title.

The pair have since become regular sparring partners and friends, but have put that aside in search of what would be a first world title for either man.

Dickens, who has three losses on his record, has won his last eight fights.

“I know he’s going to prepare well, but when we get in that ring, we aren’t going to be friends," added Galahad, who lives a stone’s throw from the Ingle Gym.

“He’s going to get seriously hurt.

"I can’t wait to get in there and take what’s mine.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield’s Dalton Smith has signed a new five-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The super-lightweight (8-0) is currently English champion, having outclassed experienced Rotherham fighter Lee Appleyard to win the belt in May.

Smith, 24, said: “I want to bring world championship boxing to Hillsborough and this feels like a big step towards that.