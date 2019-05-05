Kid Galahad ready to walk in the footsteps of Sheffield boxing heroes Kell Brook and Naseem Hamed

Kid Galahad is looking forward to history repeating itself at the Ingle gym in Sheffield.

On June 15, the 29-year-old Wincobank fighter takes on International Boxing Federation World featherweight champion Josh Warrington at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, aiming to prise the belt off the defending holder.

He is supremely confident in following in the footsteps of two of Ingle gym legends.

"We have already had world champions with the IBF belt, from this gym, we have had Kell Brook and Naseem Hamed - it is a good belt to have" said Galahad.

"That IBF title will come back to Sheffield and I will be holding that belt. The IBF title will not be his (Warrington's) any longer."

Brook won the IBF welterweight crown with a gruelling points win over American Shawn Porter in August 2014 at the StubHub Center, Carson, USA.

In February 1997, Hamed stopped Tom Johnson at London Arena to add the IBF featherweight title to the World Boxing Organisation trinket.

That was then, and this is now. And Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) knows he will have to overcome a dogged competitor in Warrington, whose promoter Frank Warren labels a "very special fighter."

The Sheffield man concedes: "At the end of the day he has beaten everyone that has been put in front of him.

"He has got determination and he might not be the best in the skill and everything else, his speed and his power, but you have to give him credit because he has got the will and he has got a good engine.

Kid Galahad during the Super-Featherweight fight between Kid Galahad and Bryan Mairena at FlyDSA Arena on December 8, 2018 in Sheffield. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"Frank is going to say what he is going to say.

"He always says every fighter he's ever got is the best thing since sliced bread."

Warrington, 28, won the IBF belt by beating Lee Selby at Elland Road Football Ground, Leeds, in May last year.

He successfully defended it against Carl Frampton in Manchester in December.

It was his 28th straight win - a sequence which includes six knockouts.

The West Yorkshireman says his rival is not good enough and will get "a hiding" on the night.

The Dominic Ingle-trained Galahad has 15 KOs from 26 wins.

Sheffield middleweight Shakiel Thompson, another Warren fighter, will be on the undercard.