Kid Galahad
Kid Galahad’s bid for the IBF world title ended is disappointment as he was edged out on a split decision by defending champion Josh Warrington in Leeds.
By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 15 June, 2019, 22:39
The Sheffield fighter took a 115-113 decision from judge Howard Foster but Warrington got the nod from Michael Alexander (116-113) and Steve Gray (116-112) to retain his title.
It was an exhausting, scrappy, awkward 12 round contest that Galahad looked to be enjoying the better of.
More to follow