Kell Brook’s former coach has a bit more time on his hands now the Special One is retired following his win over Amir Khan in February – and would like to use it to road test some of the music he’s written over the years.

Music man Ingle performed in bands in his youth before entering the boxing world. But he never gave up his hobby and released his third single, I Met a Girl, earlier this month.

Coming to a venue near you: Dominic Ingle.

"I never really had time to get the material together to do gigs,” he explains.

"Kell’s last fight was a really important fight for him and me, what people don’t realise is that we started that camp last July.

"Now I’ve got more time, hopefully by Christmas I’ll have enough songs to go out and do a set.”

Ingle’s character is unflappable and, unsurprisingly, he’s undeterred at any thoughts of how bearing his soul through the songs he’s written may be perceived in the often macho world of men’s boxing.

"I was always brought up not to be bothered,” he says.

"When I was a kid my dad used to have me at the fireplace singing Irish songs, I was in the church choir.

“Boxers are quite emotional people, it’s what people don’t understand.

"A lot of the time it’s just a front because they have to put themselves in that zone to go and inflict pain and damage on someone else.”

Even in music teachings from Dom’s dad, the late Brendan Ingle, are never far away.

"I’m never going to be an Ed Sheeran but my dad used to say you can do anything you want in life. You don’t have to be good at everything, but try anyway.

"He put that positivity in me and that’s the attitude I have to things; don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do it.

"You have to work and work and work and eventually, if you keep doing it, you will get better.

"I’ve been lucky to be around good musicians like Danny O'Donoghue (The Script) and Gerry Cinnamon.