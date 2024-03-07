Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But that seems to be all behind him now.

Sheffield's former world welterweight champion insists he has taken measures to put himself back on the right path.

Kell Brook during his fighting days (Photo: Getty)

He says he is sober these days and surrounds himself with trusted family members rather than a wider group of 'back patting' friends from his days at the top of the sport.

The 37-year-old multi-millionaire is considering a return to the ring for one last hurrah - but it is not essential, as he now enjoys life and has taken up new hobbies and commercial moves.

Speaking to fellow Sheffield boxing enthusiast Nicki Smedley, at an event to remember Brook's former coach Brendan Ingle and Nicki's brother Luke, Brook revealed how he has filled his days since knocking out Amir Khan in six rounds, two years ago

He spends time with his family and children describing himself as "Daddy Daycare" as he takes them on the school run or to dancing and Spanish classes.

He was doing "a little bit of training here and there...just being happy, being sober, enjoying my life getting out on my motorbike, getting out walking," he said.

"I've started doing a bit of skiing, doing different things," he added.

Kell Brook is known as the 'Speical One' in the ring (Photo: Getty)

Interestingly, Brook said he was keeping his friendship group: "Kind of small. Not too many people, I have done all that" possibly a reference to friends who had betrayed him.

"Being champion and all these people patting you on your back...and soon as you lose they don't want to know you.

On the video, he agreed with Smedley's maxim that pigeons come for a feed and when it has gone, they fly away.

His pursuits nowadays involve fishing, motocross and recently, skiing: "These are the things I like to do.

He was also involved in the business of "women's sports clothing" and property, as he tries to keep busy."

The fighter, who was world champion from 2014 to 2017 hopes the fashion wear clothing line will become so successful they will be "aiming for the stars" in commercial terms.

"I am happy, very content I have very good connection with my family. Everything is good." While in the boxing media, he is being touted for a return to action against Chris Eubank Jnr, Liam Smith or Conor Benn, Brook has mixed feelings.

"Boxing wasn't: "The be-all and end-all" he said.

"I've done my thing; I've been in boxing 29 years but the thing is boxing is in my blood!"

"I am still willing to fight, I love a challenge" he said if a fight was made that made sense and excited him then Sheffield fans "will see me return."