Kell Brook NOT retiring from the ring

Kell Brook

Reports circulated earlier this week that the 33-year-old was poised to announce his retirement after growing frustrated at the lack of big fight opportunities coming his way.

But Sheffield’s former IBF welterweight champion, in a statement on social media, has rubbished the speculation, saying he has plenty more ‘special nights’ in store for his fans.

The statement read: “I just wanted to address some speculation circulating about my retirement.

“I’m not sure where these reports have surfaced from but I have NOT retired.

“I have had some time away from the ring but me and my team have been proactively looking to secure them big fights.

“We went to New York because we want to fight Crawford.

“These are the levels of fights that get me excited and I’d only ever want to bow out on a high, putting on an exciting show for my fans who have always shown me incredible support.

“If these BIG fights can be made, then I’d love nothing more than to dance again under them bright lights.

“So unless you hear it from me, know that The Special One still has a few more special nights in store for you guy.”

There was hope that Brook would land a long-awaited fight with bitter rival Amir Khan this summer, only for the former Olympian to accept a bout in Saudi Arabia next month against India’s Neeraj Goyat.

It is thought there is the possibility that negotiations could begin again for the blockbuster fight to take place in the Autumn.

In the meantime Brook has pursued a shot at reigning WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who beat Khan in April.

Crawford is said to be most keen on an unification bout with the man who beat Brook for the IBF title, Errol Spence Jr.

Brook has not fought since December when he best Michael Zerafa on points in a lacklustre affair at Sheffield Arena. It was his first fight since leaving the Ingle gym and the guidance of Dom Ingle to link up with former Sheffield pro John Fewkes.

Brook has only fought twice since losing his title to Spence in a bout where he suffered a fracture to an orbital bone in his face for the second consecutive fight.