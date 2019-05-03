Kell Brook not in the market for a new trainer, believes John Fewkes

John Fewkes says he is still Kell Brook's trainer - despite rumours the fighter was scouting for a new coach and the collapse of a mooted eight-week training camp in America.

Fewkes got the job after Brook parted company with Dominic Ingle and was in his corner for his last fight with Michael Zarafa, in December.

For a while, it seemed that Brook would have his second fight, under Fewkes mentorship, on the Anthony Joshua undercard at Madison Square Garden.

He had asked Fewkes to be at his side for a two months camp, but the Sheffielder has a gym in Gleadless and was unable to commit for that long.

At the time, Brook said every fighter wanted "to box at those kind of venues"

But last month the former world champion changed his mind, amid speculation that he was looking for an American trainer.

Fewkes said: "I am in frequent touch with Kell, he's been in Fuerteventura and I've not heard anything about him being trained by anyone else.

"I was too busy to go to the States for eight weeks. So we'll speak again this week and decide what's happening."

Brook believes at 32 he is still one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world.

But he needs the "fear factor" to stimulate him - and that can only come from facing big names.

That is not a view shared by Errol Spence Jr, who took his IBF welterweight title at Bramall Lane in 2017.

"I feel like Kell Brook is not the same fighter as before,” Spence told BoxingScene.com

“Golovkin broke one eye socket, I broke the other eye socket. He’s not the same fighter. "In his last fight, [Brook] didn’t look good at all."

He described Brook as "broken."