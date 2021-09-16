The 29-year-old (19-1, 10 knockouts), who is trained by former Steel City heavyweight Richard Towers, won the IBF belt in May after producing a devastating third-round knockout to beat Tomas Salek and earn the biggest victory of his career so far.

He will make his first defence of the title against German Roman Gorst (7-1, six knockouts) at Ponds Forge this weekend.

“It’s a voluntary defence, we are trying to test him with different opponents because we think Kash is going to be a player on the heavyweight scene,” said Ali’s promoter Dennis Hobson.

"We are looking to consolidate where he is then at some stage in the near future we are hoping to get on the world stage to get him involved in some eliminators.”

Ali’s only previous high-profile fight came against Olympic bronze medallist David Price in 2019 but he hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in that bout after being disqualified for biting – and was subsequently banned from the sport for six months.

It remains the only blemish on his record.

Ali could take on a higher-profile opponent in his next outing at Ponds Forge on 3 December, as long as Saturday goes to plan.

Sheffield welterweight Anthony Tomlinson (13-1, seven knockouts) is also set to appear on the same bill in his first fight since losing his unbeaten record last month.

Meanwhile, Tommy Frank will fight Birmingham’s Matt Windle on Saturday for the vacant British flyweight title on the undercard on Saturday.

The Glyn Rhodes-trained fighter is making his first return to the ring since losing to Rosendo Hugo Guarneros in back-to-back fights.

Frank was impeded by a shoulder in the first fight but admitted to getting his tactics wrong in the rematch.

"I liken him to having a tool box with all the tools to have beaten that Mexican [Guarneros] but he didn’t use the right ones on the night,” said Hobson.