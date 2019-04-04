Kash Ali asks for forgiveness after biting David Price in heavyweight showdown

Kash Ali has made a fulsome apology for biting opponent David Price saying it was completely out of character and that it won't happen again.

The Rotherham heavyweight wad disqualified and had his license frozen after the incident on live TV last Saturday.

His purse was withdrawn and his future remains up in the air.

"I am hugely embarrassed for my actions and the way the whole fight unfolded," Ali, 27, said in a prepared statement.

"The occasion got the better of me and those who know me, including David, can testify that my behaviour on Saturday during the fight was not a true reflection of who I am," Ali said.

"I expressed my regret from the moment it happened and even more so now."

Kash Ali bites David Price

Ali added he could not provide more details about the "reasons which resulted in my behaviour", but said he would have the opportunity to do so at a British Boxing Board of Control hearing later this month.

"I have every intention of curbing my thoughtless actions and will adjust my behaviour accordingly.

"I'm sorry to everyone affected by my actions."

Amer Khan, a former gym mate at the Ingles, said: "Anybody who knows Kash will recognise that this was not anything like the man himself.

"Everybody deserves a second chance and I hope that he can put this behind him."

Price left the Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena showered by a barrage of drinks thrown by fans.

Matchroom, the promoters, have not definitively stated whether they would have Ali on their shows again, but Eddie Hearn has said TV viewers will want to watch him again because of his unwanted notoriety.