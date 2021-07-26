Karriss Artingstall: Sheffield-based featherweight through to the quarter finals

The 26-year-old, who lives with teammate Lauren Price and trains at the English Institute of Sport, beat Brazilian Jucielen Romeu via a unanimous points decision on Monday.

She will fight Australia’s Skye Nicolson in the last eight on Wednesday.

British flyweight Galal Yafai also made it through to the final 16 on Monday after a third-round stoppage against Romanian Koryun Soghomonyan.

Jucielen Romeu (R) of Brazil exchanges punches with Karriss Artingstall of Great Britain during the Women's Feather (54-57kg).

The 28-year-old, who is the brother of former world champion Kal and ex-European title holder Gamal, is the fifth Team GB boxer to advance from the last 32 in Japan.

It comes as Luke McCormack, Charley Davison and Benjamin Whittaker all eased to victories in their respective preliminary rounds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sheffield’s Chloe Birch and her partner Lauren Smith have been eliminated from the women’s doubles badminton tournament after a second defeat in as many matches.

The 2021 European Championships silver medalists lost 2-0 to Indonesian duo Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu on Monday morning following on from their 2-0 defeat against Japan on Saturday.

Tokyo was 25-year-old Birch’s first Olympic Games.

Chesterfield’s table tennis star Liam Pitchford was left ‘gutted’ as his Olympic dream ended at the first hurdle.

The 28-year-old, who was seeded eleventh in the men’s singles event, got a bye straight to the third round where he lost a tight encounter against eighteenth seed Darko Jorgic of Slovenia by four games to two.

“I’m not too happy to be honest,” said Pitchford. “I had a lot of chances that I didn’t take, it’s frustrating because I felt I played alright, it was close – I just didn’t take my chances.

“It is what it is but I’m gutted because I know I can play a lot better.”

Leeds’ Tom Pidcock underlined his status as the most exciting young cyclist in Britain on Monday as he stormed to victory for gold in the men’s Olympic mountain bike race in Izu.