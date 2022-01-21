The former IBF featherweight world champion, who opted against an immediate rematch against Kiko Martinez following his shock knockout at Sheffield Arena in November, is set to return to the ring in March.

After winning the title in August, Galahad lost the belt in his first defence, having initially failing to make weight the day before the fight.

Sheffield’s Kid Galahad has his eyes set on becoming a two-weight world champion after confirming he will move up to fighting at super featherweight level (photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

“I just feel like the time is right,” he told The Star.

"I have been at this weight for a long time. Your body fills out, your body changes so much.

"Over the years when you train all the time you develop and become more of a man.”

The Ingle Gym fighter, now 31, claimed it was the struggle of making the 126 pound (nine stone) limit that led to his second professional defeat in 30 fights.

“He (Martinez) was getting battered,” Galahad said.

"The reason why he won is because I probably shouldn’t have been fighting at that weight. Eventually that happens, eventually it catches up on you.

"The weight was what beat me. I have been in the ring with bigger punchers than him. I have been thinking about moving up for the last two or three years because the weight was getting too tight.”

Galahad contemplated moving up two divisions to lightweight before settling on the 130 pound limit for now.

He added: "I think I can make super featherweight comfortably, I’ll be big and stronger at that weight.

"I don’t think I could stay at this weight (super featherweight) forever, that’s why fighters move up weight divisions.”

An opponent for Galahad’s comeback fight in March is set to be announced soon, with title eliminator fights on the horizon later this year before what would be his third world title shot.

He insisted there were no regrets over not moving up in weight sooner – with his focus now on the future.

"When you are winning it overrides everything,” Galahad said.

"If there weren’t other options we would have to go back down and make sure we got that world title back.

“I’m looking forward to being a two-weight world champion.”