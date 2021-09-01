Batchelor has been struggling for form in Tigers colours but won two races in the home win over Ipswich which helped them take a big step towards a play-off place in their first season in the Premiership.

Pickering, who has proved to be an astute signing by the club since replacing Justin Sedgmen, insists Batchelor is a ‘quality’ rider.

“It was nice to see Batch scoring again and doing his part for the team,” he said. “We just need to build on this now and keep moving forward.

Troy Batchelor on his way to victory. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan.

“He is a quality rider who we know on his day can win you a meeting. His form for Kent is good so hopefully we can get him scoring the points we know he’s capable of.”

Belle Vue arrive at Owlerton on the back of two defeats at the hands of Wolverhampton on Bank Holiday Monday.

When the sides last met in South Yorkshire it pulled in a bumper crowd and the racing was brilliant.

Pickering is enjoying life with the club and aims to keep his good form going heading towards the business end of the season.

“Things are going OK with Sheffield. I’ve just got to keep things going forward and improve my scores and help the team win matches,” he said.

“We have as good as reached the play-offs so we all start with a clean slate so to speak when anything can happen.

"There are some good teams in the top four so it won’t be easy but we will give it our all.”

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, Stefan Nielsen.