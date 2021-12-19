Joseph Parker floors Derek Chisora on way to comprehensive victory in Manchester

Parker had prevailed via a disputed split points verdict in May but the former WBO champion left little room for doubt this time around, with Chisora – who based himself in Rotherham under the tutelage of Dave Coldwell ahead of the fight – taking a count in the fourth round with only the ropes keeping him upright.

Chisora was then put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand foe in each of the seventh and eighth rounds but showed immense heart to continue and he rallied in the closing stages to hear the final bell at the AO Arena.

Parker was unsurprisingly given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many anticipated – to stay on track for a second tilt at a world title.

Joseph Parker (right) strikes Derek Chisora during the pair's WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title fight at the AO Arena, Manchester. Photo: PA.

Parker, who improved his record to 30 wins from 32 professional contests, told BBC Radio 5 live afterwards: “What a fight. Derek brings it from the first round all the way to the 12th.”

There were occasions when Chisora looked to be out on his feet and on more than one occasion referee Howard Foster seemed poised to step in but the British veteran bravely kept on swinging and had pockets of success.

However, this was a twelfth defeat in 44 fights for the 37-year-old, who has been advised to retire by his conqueror.

Parker added: “Personally I would love to see him walk away. He’s given boxing everything he has and honestly he’s a credit to the sport.

“He keeps coming at you, it’s crazy when he’s in fights. I’d love to see him walk away but that’s his decision.”

There was better news for Chisora’s stablemate Lerrone Richards on Saturday night, however.

The 29-year-old was chief support for the heavyweight clash and earned a split decision victory over Carlos Gongora to snatch the IBO world super middleweight title.