Joe Root steps down as England cricket captain

Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, and the 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia in the winter.

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men’s Test captain,” Root said.

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's captain Joe Root leads his team off the field after losing against West Indies for ten wickets on day four of their third Test cricket match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George, Grenada, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.”