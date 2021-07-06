Joe Root and Yorkshire teammates forced into isolation as Covid-19 outbreak hits England squad following Sri Lanka series

England's Joe Root reacts during the third one day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, at Bristol (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The entire squad took PCR tests in Bristol on Monday following the third ODI against Sri Lanka, with three unnamed players and four members of the backroom team returning positive results. The remainder of the group were identified as close contacts, forcing all parties into a period of isolation until July 4, in line with public health guidelines.

Root was in the squad for the Sri Lanka series, as were his Yorkshire teammates Adil Rashid, David Willey and Jonny Bairstow.

England will instead put together a hastily-convened shadow team, under the captaincy of the returning Ben Stokes. The squad will be announced this afternoon while head coach Chris Silverwood, the former Yorkshire bowler who had planned to miss this series, is cutting short his scheduled break to retake command.

The current round of County Championship matches are highly likely to be disrupted on a mass scale as players are rounded up for unexpected international duty. Yorkshire, already heavily depleted with a number of players on England duty, may be hit further if in-form batsman Harry Brook is called up to the England squad.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison accepted the development was a natural consequence of a calculated decision to move away from the strictly enforced bubbles that were in evidence last summer.

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio-secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," said Harrison.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.