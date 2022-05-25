Jim Gillespie's double gold at county championships

Jim Gillespie struck gold.

The event was held in Hull at the competition is run in conjunction with the Humberside Championships.

First up for Jim, from Wragby, was the hammer throw.

This proved to be a great competition between Jim and last year’s winner Ian Barnsdale of Scunthorpe Harriers, who had pipped Jim with the last throw of the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, however, Jim struck gold with a throw of 23.75m, his second best effort this season.

This was enough to beat Ian by just 20 cms.

Competition moved swiftly onto the discus where Jim was totally in control with a season’s best of 25.04m for the win.

Jim’s son Kieran ran at the Yorkshire Championships in the 400m hurdles at Cudworth.