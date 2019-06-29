Jamie McDonnell on road to becoming two-weight world champion after low key comeback
Jamie McDonnell is back on the hunt for a world title at a second weight class after making a victorious low-key comeback in Italy.
The Doncaster fighter outpointed Cristian Narvaez in Milan on Friday night with his first fight in 13 months taking place away from the TV cameras and at featherweight over six rounds.
It was his first outing since his defeat to Nayoya Inoue in Tokyo which saw him lose his WBA bantamweight title.
But an opportunity to win world honours at super bantamweight could come quickly with a fight understood to be pencilled in against a current champion in the division.
McDonnell has undergone plenty of turmoil in his personal life over the last 12 months but is determined to make the final stretch of his storied career a successful one by quickly returning to world level.
Trainer Dave Coldwell wrote on Twitter: “Yes it was only a six rounder on an undercard away from the cameras but as the year he’s head, I’m proud of Jamie McDonnell for making it back to the boxing ring and under the lights again. Happy with the performance, back with a nice win and back in the game!”
Meanwhile, Sheffield’s Dalton Smith has seen his scheduled second professional fight postponed after the July 6 show in Manchester on which he was due to compete was cancelled.