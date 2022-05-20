Jack breaks 14-minute barrier for first time

Running in the 5000m A race at the prestigious British Milers Club meeting, former youth international Jack smashed through the 14-minute barrier whilst finishing third, clocking 13:51.66, a time which ranks him 21st in the UK this season.
The meeting also witnessed an 800m PB for Bedford’s Alfie Yabsley (1:52.64), a 1500m PB for Lauren Nichols (4:41.04), and a 5000m PB for Harry Brodie (14:38.68).
However, Jack’s form has arguably been the highlight of the last few months.
Having got back to his best, the question now is whether he can coax more outstanding performances out of himself as the 2022 track and field season, like the weather, hots up.