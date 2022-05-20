Jack breaks 14-minute barrier for first time

Jack Goodwin.

Running in the 5000m A race at the prestigious British Milers Club meeting, former youth international Jack smashed through the 14-minute barrier whilst finishing third, clocking 13:51.66, a time which ranks him 21st in the UK this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting also witnessed an 800m PB for Bedford’s Alfie Yabsley (1:52.64), a 1500m PB for Lauren Nichols (4:41.04), and a 5000m PB for Harry Brodie (14:38.68).

However, Jack’s form has arguably been the highlight of the last few months.