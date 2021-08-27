Ipswich thrashing puts Sheffield on verge of play-off qualification

The Tru Plant Tigers were in a determined mood from the get-go and set about avenging back-to-back home defeats with a lightning start - opening up an eight-point lead inside five heats.

Just four last places proved key to the 52-38 victory with the result leaving Simon Stead’s side needing just one-point from the remaining six league fixtures to secure a play-off place.

Under fire Aussie Troy Batchelor carded a confidence-boosting 8+1 with fellow countryman Jack Holder topping the charts with 10+2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troy Batchelor leads the opening race. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan.

Recent additions Stefan Nielsen and Josh Pickering plus newly-crowned British Champion Adam Ellis all chipped in with nine points apiece.

Former Owlerton favourite Danny King demonstrated his track knowledge picking up four heat victories on his way to 13 points.

“We were desperate for that. It was a really dominant team display,” said team boss Stead.

“For one reason or another we’ve never really had all the boys firing together on one night and I’ve always felt we were solid in every department which has finally made a difference.

“We spoke about the importance of this fixture before the meeting and if we carry on riding like that then we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

“It was a really dominant home display tonight and a good way to set us up for the next part of the season.”

Top-flight action returns to Owlerton next Thursday (September 2, 7.30) with local rivals Belle Vue back in the steel city for a third War of the Roses clash of the season.

SHEFFIELD 52: Jack Holder 10+2, Stefan Nielsen 9+3, Adam Ellis 9+1, Josh Pickering 9, Troy Batchelor 8+1, Kyle Howarth 6+2, Danyon Hume 1.