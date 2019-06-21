Impressive turnaround for Matt Fitzpatrick at BMW International Open
Matt Fitzpatrick produced a superb turnaround on Friday to put himself firmly in contention at the BMW International Open in Munich.
The Sheffield golfer was towards the bottom of the leaderboard when his first round was halted by poor light after a long break in play due to storms on day one.
Though he initially struggled to bring his fortunes back around when completing his first round on Friday morning, a birdie on the last proved a sign of things to come.
And he delivered a stunning second round performance later in the day with seven birdies – five of which came on the front nine – and only one bogey to zoom up into the top 20 on the leaderboard.
Fitzpatrick finished on six under par for the round, and five under par for the tournament.
It left him in a tie for 14th, six shots behind leader Martin Kaymer, who backed up his opening day 67 with a 66 to storm ahead in his native country.
South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout sits in second on -9.