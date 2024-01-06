Sheffield go into their game against Glasgow 12 points clear at top of table

Sheffield Steelers go into tonight's game an astonishing 12 points ahead of the chasing pack.

Friday evening saw them stroll to a 6-3 victory at Glasgow Clan to increase their advantage over Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants in the table.

With Brett Neumann out of contention for the Steelers, Zach Vinnell was called on to play against his former club.

It was a seamless change with Sheffield dominating, and their power play clicking at 100 per cent.

Yet Steelers had to come from a goal down at Glasgow, as they had against Cardiff in their previous match.

With Patrick Watling detained for hooking, Darien Craighead put the Scots ahead.

Watling redeemed himself, quickly, equalising on the power play.

And Sheffield moved into the lead in the 15th minute when Watling assisted on Josh Nicholls goal, also on the power play.

Marco Vallerand's improved scoring rate put Sheffield ahead 3-1 at the half-way point but Dyson Stevenson reduced the gap for Clan.

It was perhaps more than Glasgow actually deserved, as Steelers had rattled the post on five occasions and outshot them 33-14 before the second interval.

There was a trade of goals in Steelers favour in the last 10 minutes, Nicholls and Robert Dowd goals (the latter's 330th and another power play effort) sandwiching a consolation from Bryce Reddick, before Sheffield's number six from Scott Allen.