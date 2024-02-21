Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant Smith's gym's reputation has gone through the roof over the last few years as fighters like Dalton Smith, Junaid Bostan, Thomas Essomba and Liam Cameron have hit the headlines.

Now the Darnall base has become home to Chantelle, aged 32, who has split with her trainer Jamie Moore.

Chantelle is best known for her epic battles with Ireland's Katie Taylor.

The Northampton woman successfully defended her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Light belts against her in Dublin in 2022, on a majority decision.

But she lost them in last November's re-match, also on Irish soil, to another split vote.

It was Chantelle's first loss in 19 bouts, following a career that started in 2017.

It is not unusual for boxers to release themselves from their trainer after a high-profile defeat.

Chantelle Cameron shows off her super lightweight world title belts Picture courtesy of Mark Robinso

But Chantelle parted company with her team with good grace - not surprising given the respect she accords to her opponents in the ring.

Now Grant Smith will be in her corner for an expected trilogy bout against Katie, possibly in the next few months.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Cameron is likely to face Taylor in Dublin again this summer.

"I first want to express my thanks and gratitude to Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis for everything they have done for me in my career," said Chantelle in a statement.

"We have had an amazing run together and I will always be grateful to them both.

"I love them both to pieces.

"I have decided to relocate to Steel City Gym and I will now be trained by Grant Smith in Sheffield and I am excited for what lies ahead," said the former kickboxer, who has never boxed in the city before.

"But Jamie and Nigel will always have a special place in my heart.

"We have made some truly incredible memories together.

"And this move is of no reflection to the professionalism and love I have received from Jamie and Nigel" added the two-time ABA Championships winner.

"The move is for a number of reasons and to make the most of this short career with no regrets and I just want to add more tools and knowledge to the already exceptional training I have received from Jamie."

Moore confirmed to Pro Boxing Fans: "We've just decided to go our separate ways.

"We haven't fallen out or anything like that. I wish her all the best. I'll always love her. We had a great ride together."