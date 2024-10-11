How brave Lindsy conquered the fear of drowning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lindsy James is a sink-or-swim kind of woman.

She takes on incredible athletic challenges, daring to confront her inner demons, along the way.

And the 46-year-old Tickhill mum has managed to deal with a huge mental obstacle in her first 100k race - the fear of drowning.

The Laughton-en-Le-Morthen-born athlete won a bronze medal in her age group at the tournament in Ibiza.

The 62-mile triathlon contest included biking and running, but it was the ocean-swimming that was the biggest hurdle, given her fear of open water.

Lindsy said: "The race (which took four hours and 25 minutes) was a success, I never thought I'd achieve this on my first 100k.

"I was eighth in all females and won a bronze medal in my age group (45-49).

"The 100k is definitely a distance that suits my strengths and I would like to see how competitive I can be at this distance.

"Unexpectedly winning a bronze in my first event gives me the hunger to see what else is possible at this distance."

As for her anxiety of open water, the former Kimberworth Strider said: I wouldn't say I have overcome the fear I've just created strategies in making it more manageable.

"I've spent months putting myself in these situations in open water and a couple of races so on the big day it wasn't a complete shock.

"I've working on self-talk and controlling my breathing when I'm feeling the fear take over.

"I also break the whole process down to make if feel more manageable - that is, just get to the next buoy, rather than thinking you have 2k to go on open water."

The former Dinnington High school pupil added: "The event was a rolling start meaning they flowed the swimmers in gradually rather than a big mass start where swimmers are fighting for position, this feels like you are in a washing machine and can be really frightening.

"I executed my plan from my coach, (Chris Hine from Pure Performance Coaching) not over-cooking the power on the bike but working hard to enable me to have a quality run which I did.

"I actually was able to enjoy the atmosphere, take in the sites of the stunning old town and appreciate the support of my family.

Lindsy, who has been taking part in some swim sessions with Doncaster triathlon club, is Director of the local charity Active Fusion and has set herself a target of bringing in a £100,000 in fund-raising.

"I have not reached the target but approaching the half way mark but will continue to fundraise until I get there, it's really tough!"

To help the cause - assisting local children in poverty or with health issues - contact her at [email protected]