Hopey Price claims IBO international title with stunning knockout win over Zahid Hussain
Hopey Price claimed his first professional title in just his sixth pro outing with a sensational knockout victory over Zahid Hussain in a ferocious super bantamweight contest at Headingley.
The 21-year-old's arm was raised after less than two rounds as he left the ring with the IBO international title following a brutal knockout win over his Leeds rival.
Price's undefeated record stood at 5-0 prior to the contest at Headingley while Hussain was the more experienced fighter with 16 wins and one loss in 17 professional bouts.
In a decorated amateur career Price – who is trained by David Coldwell in Rotherham – won Youth Olympic gold, was a two-time European Champion and won seven national titles.
His last outing was just last month as he secured a points win over Claudio Grande at Matchroom HQ's Fight Camp.
Hussain's last outing was over a year ago in February 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting his activity.
Price had the crowd on their feet at the end of the first round as he sent Hussain to the canvas with a sensational shot as the bell sounded.
The referee gave Hussain a standing-eight count before allowing him to proceed back to his corner.
Early in the second round, Price sustained a cut above his left eye with Hussain also covered in blood in as the fighters produced a thrilling battle.
Hussain was knocked to the floor for a second time in the fight before surviving the count but moments later the referee stepped in to end the fight as Price unloaded a barrage of punches on his opponent to claim the victory.