They can forget their humble roots and behave like they are Gods in a sport where hangers-on and sycophants hang on their every word.

Not so much Dalton Smith.

As grounded people go, in the sport of boxing or outside of it, he is high up the ratings.

Which is where his career will be going if he beats Jose Zepeda at Sheffield Arena on March 23.

Smith's star has been rising since he turned professional in 2019 and his 15 wins, no losses record has led him to British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight titles.

But unlike some of his peers, he doesn't think he is God's gift to sport and knows, that even at a mature 27 years of age, he has much still to learn and upgrade.

"I definitely have some way to go, I don't think I am there yet, I am still learning and improving there are things for me and my team to improve on" says the Handsworth fighter.

"If I am in boxing for the next seven years or so it will be about improving and moving at the right pace.

"Being in the gym is where you find that there is always room to improve.

"I watch the videos back and try to improve in certain areas, it is a constant process. That is what it is about if you want to be a world champion."

Smith, who thinks he will be in his sporting prime around the age of 30, recognises the fact that only: "a small percent of boxers get near the world title level or even the financial levels you'd want.

"It's about making the right moves at the right time.

"I am very confident that I will be a world champion one day, but I have to keep working hard and pushing through the ranks while putting in good performances.

"In the next 18 months, I believe I will have moved through the levels and be challenging for those world titles.

"But to do that you have to take fights like this (Zepeda.")

Smith, meanwhile, doesn't fall for the flattering attentions of glad-handers who you'll find at every boxing show and even at some gyms.

"People like that are always going to be around, trying to creep in.

"I am at a stage where a lot of people want to know me to benefit themselves, but I know it's about keeping the right people around me and staying humble."