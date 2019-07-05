Home tie for City of Sheffield and Dearne
City of Sheffield and Dearne bring their battle against the drop from the Premier Division of the British Athletics League onto home soil this weekend.
They host this weekend's fixture at Woodburn Road and, at the half way stage of the competition, sit seventh of eight teams with only Blackheath and Bromley below them and the bottom two sides relegated.
They are however just a point behind Cardiff and will fancy their chances of leaping ahead of the Welsh team.
Spanish marathon international Iraitz Arrosipide will make a rare track appearance over 5,000m to form a strong pairing for Sheffield with Lewis Jagger.
Top 400m man Lee Thompson is out in the 200m and will also run a leg of the 4x400m relay for a strong home squad.
Lithuanian Arturas Gurklys is hoping for a big performance in the shot with former English champion Daniel Gardiner out in the long jump.
The match acts as a double-header with the UK Women’s League Division Two holding a match in the same venue.
City of Sheffield and Dearne sit fourth after the first of three rounds.
Action gets underway around 11.30am on Saturday.
Elsewhere, John Lane (City of Sheffield and Dearne) will lead the British team in the European Combined Events Team Championships in Portugal.
The reigning English decathlon champion finished six in the Commonwealth Games last year.
Hatti Archer (Hallamshire) will run in the European Mountain Challenge in Zermatt.
The former UK record holder and European medalist in the steeplechase is now a mother of two but continues to be a formidable runner, having clinched her place in Switzerland with a second place finish behind Sarah Tunstall in the trials held in the Lake District.
The European race is uphill only and held in the shadow of the Matterhorn with the British team in with a good chance of medals.
Several county athletes are in the Yorkshire team which will defend the Northern Inter Counties U15 and U17 championships at Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Local road runners will be in action at the Chesterfield Spire 10 mile road race which starts at 9.30am on Sunday.