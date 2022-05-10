Home advantage suits Skegness Triathlon Club

Pictured are (back row, from left) Martin Simmons, Amber Spiers, Vicki Bush, Kyle Campbell, Lee St Quinton, Michael Morley, (front, from left) Sue Simmons, Michyla Clark, Reuben Brunton, Claire Draper.

And with beautiful warm sunshine the conditions were perfect.

Based at the Richmond Holiday Park, the popular Skegness Triathlon event returned after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

There were races available for all ages and abilities including super sprint tri, sprint tri , aquathon, aquabike and team events.

The most popular event was the sprint triathlon, which is also part of the Lincolnshire Triathlon series.

This year saw a record number of first time triathletes competing to achieve their personal goals.

Athletes got to use the excellent facilities at Fresh Fitness Leisure Centre starting with a 400m swim.

Then, after a dash back to the transition area, goggles were quickly swapped for a helmet as competitors started the 18km bike leg.

The well signed and marshalled route takes athletes through the Seacroft estate, Drummond Road and onto Gibraltar Point Nature reserve.

After two loops of this scenic route athletes return to the transition area to prepare for the run element.

The 5km run leads from Richmond Holiday park to the eco centre and its beautiful wooded areas.

The terrain is uneven with lots of tight turns after which athletes make a sprint to the finish line.

Skeg Tri’s Michael Morley won the male super sprint and club members Kyle Campbell and his son Reuben entered as a team in the sprint event, victorious as Kyle took on the swim and bike sections and triathlon debutant Reuben did the running.

Sue Simmons took part in her first triathlon and she was extremely nervous in the days prior to the race.

However, with a confidence boost from friends and family, Sue smiled her way round the course.