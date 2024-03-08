History repeats itself as Sheffield weightlifting makes powerful return
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mettle, run by founder and head coach Dave Hembrough, has expanded and developed so fast over recent years that it will soon be seeking new premises.
The success of the organisation is attracting boys and girls from other sports...and they are going on to win championships in their new-found love.
Dave, aged 44, who used to help train Sheffield world champion boxer Kell Brook, hopes the level of interest in the field of Olympic Weightlifting and Strength Training will mirror that of the lost generations.
"When I started this club I thought I was on to something new," he said.
"But then I went into a pub and saw on a wall a picture of steelmen from 1909, with moustaches, some with their tops off...and barbells at their feet.
"I hadn't realised there was such a heritage or the link with the steel industry of the past."
Buoyed by the discovery, he accepted an offer from Kitlocker, a company in Stevenson Way, Attercliffe, to use some of their space to develop youngsters.
They now run three services for boys and girls and have plans to grow that programme and eventually secure their own facility.
One of their big assets is having coach Roman Bychyk to help inspire the kids - he is a former Ukrainian champion.
Mettle is certainly showing its mettle in the Steel City and beyond.
They recently collected what they call "a significant medal haul" at the British Weightlifting England Age Group Championships.
Ten Sheffield competitors - aged 9-16 years - took part in the event in Maidstone over three days and won five golds, one silver and three bronze medals.
Oscar Smith, Stefan Canic, Halima Akhtar and Dronfield sisters Emily and Olivia Jackson all came first in their categories to win gold.
In their groups, Tabi Hardy won silver and Quin Hutt and Arthur Reilly placed third with bronze medals.
In addition to the medal success, many of the youngsters lifted more than their own bodyweight above their heads...which is seen as a rite of passage in the discipline.
Dave, from Loxley, said: “They should rightly be very proud of themselves. It is a testament to the hard work of the athletes and the coaches, led by Roman, who helped our club to significant success at the championships.
“We had ten young athletes taking part. All competed well and represented Mettle in an exemplary way. Most of our young athletes broke their own personal bests – and we saw many club records fall. And most importantly, all of them had lots of fun competing and supporting other members of the mettle community.”
Championships apart, Mettle's core business runs Olympic weightlifting, strength and fitness and "a girlstrong" programme specifically for females.
The primary aim is for "youths and adults to be happier, healthier, fitter and stronger."
Details can be found on mettle Instagram and linktree @mettle_community