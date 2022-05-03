Hickman secures three top-10 finishes at Oulton Park

FHO Racing BMW's Peter Hickman claimed three top-10 finishes.

The championship headed to the Cheshire circuit over the Bank Holiday weekend, with one race on Sunday and two on Monday for the BSB riders.

Hickman managed to salvage what was a tough weekend by scoring three solid points finishes with a fifth in race one, an eighth in the second and a ninth in the third for FHO Racing BMW.

“It’s been an up and down weekend really," said Hickman, reflecting on race one which was won by Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha).

"We had a bit of a dodgy qualifying but we ended up fifth and I was happy enough with that.

"In race one, we did okay.

"I was up with the front group and I would say I was in the fight for second.

"I was in fifth and with a few laps to go was just about to start making some headway and unfortunately the red flag came out but that’s the way things go."

Race two saw Ray again top the podium.

“In the second race I didn’t really feel comfortable initially and went backwards a little bit," Hickman confessed.

"The safety car came out while I was sixth looking at fifth and after that I struggled and ended up eighth."

A bad start affected Hicky in race three, which was won by Lincoln's Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki).

"In the last one, I just got a bad start, we had a bit of a problem and went backwards and then it was a constant battle," he said.

“We ended up ninth which was the best I could do.

"t wasn’t ideal but it’s three top 10s, three points finishes and we move on.”

Skegness youngster Rhys Stephenson was competing at Oulton Park in the Honda British Talent Cup.

he didn’t finish race one but claimed a fantastic second place in race two.

He crossed the finish line just behind race winner Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell/Eastern Garage Racing) and ahead of Jonny Garness (VisionTrack) and Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing).