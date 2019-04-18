Here we go again: Kell Brook back on the Amir Khan trail. Or Terence Crawford.

Kell Brook will emerge from a self-imposed state of seclusion this weekend as he again throws his name into the hat for a super-fight.

Sheffield's former world champion has been off the grid since his win over Australian Michael Zerafa at the Arena in December.

He has been frustrated so far in his main aim of taking on Amir Khan, a tiresome sound-track to his career over the past few years.

But the Dore fighter, now trained by John Fewkes, will be ringside in America this weekend to watch Khan take on WBO 147lb champion Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s contacted Top Rank to inform them Brook is up for a Crawford fight.

Khan has said if he beats Crawford, then a future fight with Brook would not happen.

It's a confusing picture - as it has been for years.

But Brook, at least, is now showing signs of wanting to get back in the ring - he was provisionally booked for the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s June 1 show in New York.

American boxer Thomas ”Cornflake” LaManna says he was in line to fight Brook, but negotiations stalled.

Seemingly Brook, who is 33 next month, has nothing concrete yet on his diary - although he will be guest of honour at a sporting dinner at Chesterfield FC's ground in October.

Crawford has won six world titles at three weights –his promoter Bob Arum says he is as good as Sugar Ray Leonard