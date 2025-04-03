Hawks’ Fierce Comeback Falls Just Short in Nail-Biting Clash Against Featherstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, March 29, Sheffield Hawks U13 girls took to the pitch to face Featherstone Lionesses in a thrilling and hard-fought match that went down to the wire.

The game began with strong defensive efforts from the Hawks, who completed and defended a full set just four minutes in. A high tackle gave them possession, but an unfortunate injury moments later disrupted their momentum, followed by a knock-on. Despite this setback, the Hawks showed resilience, regaining the ball from a scrum.

A 2-on-1 ball steal attempt by the Hawks resulted in a loss of possession, which Featherstone capitalised on by scoring two consecutive tries, both of which were successfully converted. The Hawks completed their next set, but Featherstone continued their dominance by adding another converted try. Shortly after, Featherstone breached the line again, further extending their lead, although they were unable to convert this time.

An under-pressure Hawks forced a scrum and exploited their opportunity, scoring their first try and successfully converting just before halftime.

Sheffield Hawks’ Amelia-Harper steps Featherstone defenders.

The second half kicked off with the Hawks putting Featherstone under pressure, regaining possession from a scrum. However, they were pushed into touch, giving Featherstone another chance. A heated moment saw tensions boil over, but Featherstone was awarded a try despite the scuffle. The game's intensity highlighted the passion of both teams, leading to a discussion between the referee and the players to restore order.

Fuelled by determination, the Hawks responded stunningly, scoring four consecutive tries. The first went unconverted, but the next three were slotted over, bringing the game to a dramatic tie for the closing minutes. Both teams battled fiercely, neither willing to back down.

With just moments left, Featherstone found a gap, breaking through to score the decisive try to edge ahead by four points. The Hawks fought until the final whistle but couldn’t close the gap, falling short in an unforgettable contest.

Final Score: Sheffield Hawks 28, Featherstone Lionesses 32.

This was a game to remember - a brilliant display of skill, passion, and resilience from both sides.

